Bill and Okle Hinkle of Lewistown, Mo., are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a celebration 2 to 4 p.m., May 2, at Park United Methodist Church Event Hall in Lewistown, hosted by their family.
Mr. Hinkle and the former Okle Conover were married April 29, 1956, at Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown.
They are the parents of Doug Hinkle of Elsberry Mo., Jim (Kim) Hinkle of Knox City Mo., Terry (Shelle) Hinkle of Lewistown Mo., Michelle (Phil) Murfin of Lewistown Mo. and Richard (Leisa) Hinkle of Taylor Mo.
They have 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The couple met in the second grade at Lewistown School.
Bill is retired from farming after 50 years of hard work. Okle is retired from the Lewis Co. School District after 30 years of service.
They both enjoy attending the athletic activities of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at Highland Palmyra and Knox County Schools.
Mr. and Mrs. Hinkle are members of Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown.