Dale and Dee Meyer of Hull, Ill., are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with their family.
Mr. Meyer and the former Delores "Dee" Duncan were married October 20, 1956, at the home of Rev. John Golden in Hannibal.
Dale is the son of the late Bernard and Marie Meyer.
Dee is the daughter of the late Sam and Nora Duncan.
They are the parents of Lance Meyer of Hull, Ill., and Shawn Meyer of Barry, Ill.
They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Dale retired from farming after 47 years. Dee retired from her work as a CNA after 30 years of service at various locations.
The couple met the night before Dale was to leave for Alaska for two years. He promised he would look Dee up when he returned from the Army; a promise he kept. They soon began dating. Dee asked Dale what he would have done if she had written him a letter while he was gone. To which, he said "I probably would have melted five acres of snow."
Dale served his country in the military. Dee is a clerk for Kinderhook Township.
Mr. and Mrs. Meyer are members of Hull United Methodist Church.
