Don and Fran Adolfs of Quincy celebrated 65 years of marriage on Jan. 7, 2021. They were married at St. Francis Catholic Church, Quincy.
Mrs. Adolfs is the former Fran Giesing, daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Giesing.
Mr. Adolfs is a son of the late John and Lois Adolfs.
Mr. Adolfs retired from Electric Wheel Co./Firestone after 28 years and worked for the City of Quincy for nine years.
Mrs. Adolfs was employed by JC Penney and was secretary for Fr. Carberry at St. Boniface Church before her retirement.
They are the parents of Tony and Amy Herman. Tony lives in Oswego, Ill., and Amy lives in Quincy. They have seven grandchildren who they are very proud of.
Don and Fran do volunteer work for Blessing Hospital and Retired Senior Volunteer Program. They also delivered meals on wheels for many years.
Mr. and Mrs. Adolfs plan to make a trip to Dallas with their family and have a reunion with their nieces and nephews.