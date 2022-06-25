Married 65 years: Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Kerr

Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Kerr of Camp Point are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2022. The couple were married June 30, 1957, in Cordova Baptist Church in Cordova. The Kerrs are formerly of Cordova, IL, and have lived in Camp Point since 1962.
Dr. Kerr earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and completed his residency at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, IL. He was stationed in Taiwan during his career with the U.S. Navy. He practiced medicine in Camp Point for 30 years, and later served at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy for 14 years, first as a staff physician and more recently as medical director.
Mrs. Kerr completed her undergraduate education at Western in Macomb and earned her graduate degree from SIU-Carbondale. She served as a business teacher for 23 years at Central High in Camp Point. She also taught outreach courses for John Wood Community College, and later served as treasurer of the Camp Point Library Board. She has been active in the United Methodist Women’s group at the Camp Point church.
The Kerrs are members of the Camp Point United Methodist Church and the Mississippi Valley Beekeeper’s Association. They have four children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.