Married 65 years: Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Kerr

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.