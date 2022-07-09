Married 65 years: Herb and Ruthie Foster

Herb and Ruthie Foster of Quincy are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Herb Foster and the former Ruthie Smith were married July 3, 1957 at Pittsfield, Ill.
They are the parents of Jim (Sandy) Foster, Don (Cindy) Foster, Wayne Foster, Terri Beck (deceased) and husband Marty Beck, Jeff (Debbie) Foster, and Chuck Foster (deceased) and wife Jennifer Foster.
They have 18 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
The couple met through being introduced by relatives.
The couple are both retired.
Mr. and Mrs. Foster are members of Calvary Baptist Church.
