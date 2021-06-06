ANNIVERSARY Married 65 years: Karl and Tudy Holtmeyer Jun 6, 2021 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karl and Tudy Holtmeyer of Quincy celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary June 2, 2021. The couple were married on June 2, 1956. Their family and friends wish them a very Happy Anniversary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Karl Tudy Holtmeyer Wedding Anniversary Anniversary Friend Couple Quincy Recommended for you Trending Now Sunset Home expansion plans include new 106-bed facility Brock appointed to Quincy School Board Schuckman: Retirement beckons for Saukees' Schultz, but his legacy will endure EIGHINGER: The loss of Bruce Rice is the loss of a region's heartbeat Driver killed in Adams County crash Thursday Follow us on Facebook whignews