Married 65 years: Leo and Mary Bauer

Leo and Mary Bauer of Quincy, formerly of Fowler area, will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on October 12, 2022. They were married at St. Francis Solanus Church on October 12, 1957.
Mrs. Bauer is the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude Costigan. Mr. Bauer is the son of the late Albert and Irene Bauer.
The Bauers are the parents of 3 sons: Paul, Terry (Becky), Dave (Patty); and 4 daughters: Pat (Ross), Karen, Cindy, and Jennifer (Tod). They have 16 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.
Mr. Bauer is retired from Kohl Wholesale. Mrs. Bauer is a homemaker.
They are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Their children are hosting a card shower. Cards can be mailed to 1406 N. 10th St., Quincy, IL 62301.
