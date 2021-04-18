Leo and Ruth Zanger of Quincy are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a private family gathering with their children and grandchildren.
Mr. Zanger and the former Ruth Kuhn were married April 18, 1956, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy.
They and all their children reside in Quincy and the surrounding areas.
They have 55 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren.
The couple was introduced by Ruth's sister and Leo's brother.
Leo works as broker/owner of Zanger and Associates, Inc. Realtors. Ruth is retired after managing their apartments.
They both enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren. Leo likes to spend time out at the family farm.
Mr. and Mrs. Zanger are members of/attend St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Quincy.