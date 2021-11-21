Married 65 years: Lester and Marilyn J. Kaufman

Lester and Marilyn Kaufman of Quincy, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a trip to Florida and a family dinner.
Lester Kaufman and the former Marilyn J. Wolf were married November 24, 1956 , at Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy.
Lester is the son of the late John and Hazel Kaufman.
Marilyn is the daughter of the late Edward and Kathleen Wolf.
They are the parents of Mark (Caree) Kaufman of Palm Harbor, Fla, and the late David (Mary Ann Hyer) Kaufman.
They have 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
The couple met through Lester’s brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Mary Kaufman who were Marilyn’s neighbors.
Lester is retired from Harris Corp and has worked for Motorola. He also served in the army during the Korean War. Marilyn works at Gem City Account Service and is retired from Farm Credit Service.
Marilyn enjoys being a Sunday school teacher and is a member of the Mary and Martha guild. Lester is a member of the Men’s Club.
Mr. and Mrs.Kaufman are members of Lutheran Church of St. John.
