Milton and Glenna Griffin of Liberty, IL are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. Griffin were married December 8th, 1957, in the Liberty Christian Church.
Mr. Griffin is the son of Fred and Irma Griffin. Mrs. Griffin, the former Glenna Jackson, is the daughter of Everett and Zelma Jackson. They are the parents of Wendy Griffin of Liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.