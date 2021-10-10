Richard and Marilyn Loos of Mendon, Ill., are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with family.
Mr. Loos and the former Marilyn Bolton were married Oct. 20, 1956, at Golden Point Church in Hamilton, Ill.
They are the parents of Stephen (Roberta) of Mendon, Richlyn (Tim) Robertson of Quincy and Janet (David) Searfoss of Santa Monica, Calif.
They have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The couple met as students at Western Illinois University.
Richard has been a life-long farmer and now helps his son on his farm. Marilyn retired from teaching at Loraine Elementary Unit No. 4.
Mr. and Mrs. Loos are members of Mendon Congregational Church.
