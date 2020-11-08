Sonny (Loren) and June Wiewel of Quincy are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple looks forward to having a family get together after COVID-19 has subsided.
Mr. Wiewel and the former June Ancell were married Nov. 5, 1955 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
June is the daughter of the late Charles and Faye Ancell. Sonny is the son of the late Frances (Bide) and Viola Wiewel.
They are the parents of Terry Charles (Lisa) Wiewel of Fowler, Ill., Tina (Jonathan) Page of Ashland, Va., Tracy (friend Nick Shuemaker) Wiewel of Mooresville, N.C., and the late Tony Wiewel.
They have seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with a new great-grandchild due in Feb. 2021.
Sonny served in the Army during the Korean War. He is retired from Wiewel Electric. He is a member of Cedar Crest C.C., American Legion, and a life member of Knights of Columbus.
June was an Assessor for 10 years for Ellington Township, is a homemaker, and has been an AVON rep since 1959. She is a member of St. Francis Ladies Auxiliary.
Mr. and Mrs. Wiewel are members of St. Francis Catholic Church.