Married 68 years: Donald and Donna Crane

Donald and Donna Crane of Hannibal, recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Crane and the former Donna Henderson were married Sept. 20, 1953, at Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Don is the son of the late Gerald "Shorty" and Alma Mae Crane.
Donna is the daughter of the late Othey L. and Lillian May Henderson.
They are the parents of Donald Jr. (deceased), Gregory, Phillip and Lisa.
They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The couple met as students at Hannibal High School.
Don was called to active duty in the U.S. Navy two months after their wedding, serving two years before retuning to work as a driver salesman for Hannibal Quality Dairy. He then worked for Prudential as an agent. In 1964, Don returned to active service in the Navy, returning in 1979 to serve at several bases large and small including Commander Reserve Force in New Orleans and the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon.
Donna was in charge of everything at home; a big job at which she excelled.
Don and Donna both became fee agents for the Hannibal state license office in 1986. Both retired in 1992.