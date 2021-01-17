Kay Ann Avery and Gordon Earl Sansom, Sr. began their journey through life together in Springfield, Mo., on Jan. 20, 1953.
This year they are celebrating 68 years of love, laughter, trials, and tribulations. Their marriage has always been filled with strength from their faith in God and their love for each other.
Two children, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four nieces, a nephew, great and great-great nieces and nephews and all of their families love Kay and Gordon dearly and thank them for teaching such an example of love, caring, and commitment to God, each other, family, and friends.
There are many more who have been blessed to have their lives touched by “Miss Kay,” “Granny Kay,” “Grandpa Gordon,” “Mr. Sansom,” or “Gordon the Warden.”