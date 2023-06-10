Married 68 years: Richard and Mary Thompson

Richard "Dick" and Mary Thompson, of Quincy, are celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Thompson and the former Mary Watson were married June 10, 1955, at the First Baptist Church parsonage in Quincy.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 2:02 pm
They are the parents of Anthony "Tony" of Quincy, Timothy (Theresa) of Bloomington, Ill., Terrel of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lynn of Bloomington, Ill., and Richard "Todd" (Dawna) of Aiken, S.C.
They have nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Dick and Mary are members of the Crossing Church in Quincy.
They will celebrate having a family buffet dinner at Sprouts Inn at 3 p.m.
