Clifford and Pat Hitz celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this past week.
They were married April 18,1954 in Burnside Christian Church, in Burnside. They have 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. If you see these two youngsters out and about, please wish them a Happy Anniversary. Jr and Pat will celebrate with family this weekend.
