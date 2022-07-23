Jule and Audrey Peck of Quincy, are celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.
Jule Peck and the former Audrey Marlette were married July 18, 1953, at Boyceville, Wisconsin.
They are the parents of Joel Peck of Quincy, Lorrie Craig of Quincy and Monroe City, Mo., James Peck of Quincy, and Monica Peck of Quincy.
They have nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The couple met each other in elementary school in rural Wisconsin when Julie was Santa Claus for the younger classes.
Jule retired from being a UPS deliveryman after 30 years of service. Audrey retired from being a special education teacher after 30 years of service.
They both enjoy cooking, camping, fishing, crafting, gardening, family time, and Blue Devils basketball games.
Mr. and Mrs. Peck are members of Melrose Chapel.
