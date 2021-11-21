Eugene “Gene” and Rita Esselman of Cherry Lane Estates celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 3rd with a mass of Thanksgiving at Blessed Sacrament Church. Father Tom Esselman was celebrant at the Mass. Following the Mass, a dinner was held for the immediate family.
A family celebration and reunion is planned for May 28th. Attending will be their 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with families.
Gene Esselman and the former Rita Moranville were married November 3, 1951 at the shrine chapel of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Mo.
Mrs. Esselman is a daughter of the late Leo and Gertrude Moranville and Mr. Esselman is the son of the late Ed and Stella Esselman, both of Perryville, Mo.
They are the parents of the Rev. Tom Esselman of St. Louis, Mo., Deborah (Bob) Harvey of Lake Ozark, Mo., Janice (David) Kroeger of Palmyra, Mo., Paul (Suzanne) Esselman of Fenton, Mo., Edward Esselman, John (Becky) Esselman and Julie (Jerry) Smith of Quincy. One deceased son, Dennis.
Mr. Esselman is a retired officer of the Western Catholic Union. During their active years, they spent a lot of time volunteering.
