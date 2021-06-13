Harold and Dorothy Zopf of Quincy are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a private celebration with friends and family.
Mr. Zopf and the former Dorothy Bastert were married June 30, 1951, at St. Rose Catholic Church.
They are the parents of Michael (Marilynne) Zopf of Champaign, Ill.; David (Doris) Zopf of Hoschton, Ga.; Brian (Donna) of Quincy and Karen Zopf (deceased).
They have six grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The couple met at a dance club.
Harold is retired from Quincy Compressor after 30 years of service. Dorothy is retired from Herbert Finance after six years of service.
They both enjoy playing Cards with family and friends. They also enjoy family visits.
Mr. and Mrs. Zopf are members of Blessed Sacrament Church.