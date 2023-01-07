Howard and Jane Miller, of Quincy, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a celebration for friends and family on January 15, at the Adams Pointe, hosted by their family. All friends and family are invited to attend. They request no gifts, but a card shower is encouraged.
Howard Miller and the former Jane Eaton were married January 10th, 1973. Howard and Jane became engaged in the summer of 1950. With the Korean War underway, Howard knew he would be drafted, so chose to enlist in the Navy in November 1950. He left for boot camp, leaving his new fiancé Jane behind in Quincy. She used her free time waiting for his return working as a bookkeeper and secretary for WG Huston Investment Securities, housed in the old Mercantile Bank Building on Maine Street. Howard was then transferred to Boot Camp and served aboard the USS Menard, based in Long Beach, California. After a long, two-year engagement of writing letters long distance, Howard came back to be married to Jane in 1953. He used a two week military leave to ride the train across the country back to Quincy. They were married at the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church at ninth and State on the evening of January 10, 1953. Howard’s two sisters and a friend served as Jane's bridesmaids, each wearing a specific dress of either pink, yellow or turquoise. They celebrated with family later that night with a cake reception at the Miller family home at 6th and Ohio Streets in Quincy. After a short “honeymoon” in Quincy, the couple said farewell to their families and boarded a train for California. They arrived in the Golden State in mid-January. Upon stepping off the train and feeling the warm air in the middle of winter, the couple decided to make California their life-long home. In Long Beach, Howard quickly found a small apartment on Ocean Boulevard for his new bride before he returned to his post on the USS Menard. Jane passed the days between Howard’s brief military leaves working. She found a job as a bookkeeper at Mastic Tile Company. In 1954 Howard finished his service with the U.S. Navy and began work as a Payroll Supervisor for Richfield Oil Company. In 1955 the duo decided to make the biggest purchase of their lives. They bought a brand new turquoise 1955 Pontiac Catalina for $2,400. Once getting behind the wheel, they looked at each other with excitement, then a bit of fear realizing that neither of them knew how to drive yet. That’s when Howard said with resolve, “I guess I’ll learn right now.” That spirit of adventure inspired a life-long love of travel.
