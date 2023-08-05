J.W. Hamilton and Mary Ann Hamilton will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on August 9th. They were married in Shreveport, La., on August 9th, 1953. They were married at the Methodist Reverend Crawford's house.

J.W. is the son of the late Jack and Gladys Hamilton. Mary Ann is the daughter of the late Aubery and Willy Rambin.

