J.W. Hamilton and Mary Ann Hamilton will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on August 9th. They were married in Shreveport, La., on August 9th, 1953. They were married at the Methodist Reverend Crawford's house.
J.W. is the son of the late Jack and Gladys Hamilton. Mary Ann is the daughter of the late Aubery and Willy Rambin.
J.W. and Mary Ann are the parents of Jack (Liddy) Hamilton, Mike (deceased), and Jimmy Hamilton. They have 5 grandchildren.
J.W. and Mary Ann met when J.W. was stationed at Shreveport in the Air Force, and Mary Ann was a nurse in training.
J.W. is retired from Lock and Dam 20 years ago. Mary Ann retired from Motorola nearly 30 years ago.
J.W. enjoys playing lots of golf for fun.
