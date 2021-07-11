Kenneth and Norma Surratt of Payson, Ill., are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a luncheon with family and friends Noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunday, July 18, at Calvary Baptist Church in Quincy. The couple requests no gifts.
ANNIVERSARY
Married 70 years: Kenneth and Norma Surratt
Trending Now
-
Schuckman: Not enough words in goodbye to say it all
-
Case of Quincy nightclub owner charged in reported attack of QU student continued
-
Lack of second means no vote on mask optional resolution
-
Strong winds, rains bring damage to area
-
Former heating, plumbing supply building site of mixed-use proposal