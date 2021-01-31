The family of Richard and Jean (Lawrence) Bowman are proud to announce celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
Richard and Jean were united in marriage on Jan. 27, 1951, at Payson Congregational Church. They met at a Bluff Hall Church Picnic.
They are the parents of Patti Reeves, Janice (Randy) Riley, and Cynthia (Dennis) Blackwell.
They have four grandsons, James (fiancee Danielle), Michael, Garrett (fiancee Christina), and Dan (Liz).
They have two great grandsons, Garrett and Lawrence. Also, Destiny and Delilah who are like great granddaughters.
Richard is retired from CB&Q Burlington Northern Railroad and part-time farming.
Jean is retired from volunteering with various organizations.
Over the years, Richard and Jean have enjoyed square dancing, attending pedal/toy tractor shows with their collection, Payson Seymour Indians Sports, Payson Congregational and Faith Presbyterian Church and best of all spending time with their family.