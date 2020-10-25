Robert and Dorothy Deters of Quincy celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with drive by greetings, Mass celebrated with Fr. Leo Enlow, and a family outdoor picnic.
Robert and Dorothy Price Deters were married Oct. 11, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fowler, Ill.
Mrs. Deters is the daughter of the late Fred and Katherine Dieker Price. Mr. Deters is the son of the late William and Helen Timpe Deters.
They are parents of Connie Schrage, Janice Obert, Sharon Phillips, Laurie Stegeman and Ken Deters.
They have 11 grandchildren, one step grandson and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Deters retired as manager of plant operations for Deters Dairy of Quincy.
Mrs. Deters retired from retail for Deters Dairy.
They are members of St. Peter Catholic Church.