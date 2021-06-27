Robert and Virginia Koetters Blickhan of Quincy, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with Mass at St Francis Catholic Church at 9 a.m., July 4.
Mr. Blickhan and the former Virginia Koetters were married June 23, 1951, at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Mendon, Ill.
They are the parents of Roger Blickhan Des Moines Iowa, Nancy and Tom Arata of Eagan Minn., Gary and Wendy Blickhan of Quincy, Steve Blickhan of Pleasant Plains, Karen and Brian Metzger of Mahomet, Linda Blickhan of Normal, and Janis Foreman of Quincy.
They have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Robert retired from Gardner Denver after 35 years of service.
Robert is a past Grand knight of the knights of Columbus, is a member of the American legion and the veterans of foreign wars. Is a veteran of world war II and the Korean war. Virginia is a member of the Ladies of St Francis.
Mr. and Mrs. Koetters Blickhan are members of St Francis Catholic Church.