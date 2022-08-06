Ronald and Delors Wingerter, of Quincy, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a celebration at Hope Lutheran Church, from 2 to 4 p.m., with friends and family on August 20, 2022. The couple requests no gifts.
Ronald Wingerter and the former Delors Meyer were married August 16, 1952 at Luther Memorial Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Vicky (Mark) Kuhlmeier and Kim Booth.
They have 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Ronald is retired from Quincy Herald-Whig after 34 years of service in 1990. Delors is retired from JM Huber.
Ronald enjoys reading and golf. Delors enjoys quilting.
Mr. and Mrs. Wingerter are members of Hope Lutheran Church.
