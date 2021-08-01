Married 70 years: Thomas and Joyce Luttrull

Thomas and Joyce Luttrell of Lewistown, Mo., are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house celebration from 2 to 5 p.m., August 8, First Baptist Church at 301 Hennessey, Wayland, Mo., hosted by their family.
Mr. Luttrell and the former Joyce Landrey were married September 1, 1951, in Daleville, Ind.
They are the parents of Jennifer Wright, Greg Luttrull, Rick Luttrull and Carol Pflantz.
They have nice grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Thomas and Joyce worked side by side farming for over 60 years and still help in various capacities when possible.
Mr. and Mrs. Luttrell are members of First Baptist Church in Wayland, Mo.