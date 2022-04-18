Mr and Mrs Virgil and Aleen Mittelberg will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 25. The family will have a dinner celebration. They met in 1948 at church youth group and married in 1952. They have made their home and raised the family on the farm in Quincy. Virgil enjoys solving challenges and making things out of wood and metal. Aleen is a skilled homemaker and enjoys cards with friends.
Virgil’s parents were Lester and Ethel (Shriver) Mittelberg. Aleen is the daughter of Albert and Minnie ( Bastert) Hagerbaumer. Virgil and Aleen have 3 children- Mark Mittelberg who with his wife Beth lives in KY. Linda Rice and her husband Mike live in IL and Lori Schroeder with her husband Doug live in AZ. There are 6 grandchildren-Karena Etters and Julia Mittelberg, Heather, Joanna and Joel Rice and Logan Schroeder. There are three great grandchildren.
