James and Rosalie Jacobs, of Quincy, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later time.
James Jacobs and the former Rosalie Crossland were married June 17, 1948, at Bowen Methodist Church.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 11:04 am
They are the parents of COL Aaron Jacobs and his wife COL Jean Daly of San Antonio, Tex., Lynn and Connie Jacobs of Quincy, and Philip and Sue Ellen Jacobs of Brookfield, Ill.
They have 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The couple met while attending Gem City Business College.
James is retired from Churchill Truck Lines after 20 years of service as a manager. Rosalie is retired from Quincy Farm and Home after 18 years of service.
Jim is an avid basketball and baseball fan.
Rosie enjoyed sewing and stain glass. She also volunteered for the Red Cross, went for Hurricane Andrew and was volunteer of the year in 2001.
Mr. and Mrs. Jacobs are members of Vermont Street Methodist Church since 1957.
