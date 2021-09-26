Charles "Junior" and Carol Vahle of Quincy, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary September 20.
Mr. Vahle and the former Carol Hoener were married September 20, 1946.
Junior is the son of Fred and Alice "Juanita" Vahle.
Carol is the daughter of Carl and Blanche Hoener.
They have six children, 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Junior has worked as a Truck driver for Meinhardt Trucking Co., Construction worker for Frese Bros when Highway 336 was built, Owner of ABT Custom Upholstery while employed as a school bus driver for Quincy School District and Crossing guard at Ellington School. Carol has worked at Motorola, as a Pit Concession Stand manager for Quincy Raceways and as an Aid for the handicap bus for Quincy School District.
Junior enjoys boating, camping and fishing. Carol's interests are camping and crocheting.
Mr. and Mrs. Vahle are members of United Methodist Church on State Street.