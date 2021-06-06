Marian and John Maxwell of Quincy, are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
The Maxwells were married June 9, 1946 and spent a short honeymoon night at the Lincoln Douglas Hotel. At 2 a.m., Marian had to catch a train back to nursing school in Chicago. John was surprised with an US Navy deployment on the USS Princeton in the Philippines. They would not see each other again for over a year.
They are the parents of Karen (David) Whiting of Mashpee, Mass., Mary Jo Hanna of Evansville, Ind., Joneen (Dale) Sargent of Bristol, Tenn. and honorary parents of Dan (Katie) Walker of St. Petersburg, Fla.
They have four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The couple met through John's sister Ruth.
John is retired after owning and operating Maxwell Photography. Marian is retired after her career as a Registered Nurse and a photographer.
Mr. and Mrs. Maxwell are members of Salem Church.