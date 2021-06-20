Abigaile McNamar of Kahoka, Mo., recently graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Graduation took place May 15 via a virtual commencement ceremony.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Area student graduates Kirkwood
- Staff Report
