Missouri State University recently released its Spring 2021 Dean's List. 31 area students made the list by maintaining a 3.5 or higher GPA for the semester:
Jacob Ary of Quincy
Mary Clark of Quincy
Natalia Fasano of Quincy
Theresa Kasparie of Quincy
Mitchell Molidor of Quincy
Madelyn Peters of Quincy
Emily Sohn of Quincy
Megan Sohn of Quincy
Brittany Steckler of Quincy
Kara Vandament of Quincy
Emily Vonderheide of Fowler
Jenna Zanger of Quincy
Abby Brown of Wayland
Breanna Lee of Kahoka
Catherine Smith of La Grange
Blair Burton of Hannibal
Brooke Burton of Hannibal
Kaylee Janssen of Palmyra
Conner Orgill of Maywood
Emelia Ridout of Palmyra
Katie Reams of Paris
Megan Kemp of Middletown
Katy Millwood of Middletown
Elizabeth Yannielli of Bowling Green
Jasmine Woods of Hannibal
Lindsey Woollen of New London
Stephen Terrill of Memphis
Rikki Beldon of Shelbina
Diane Mayes of Hunnewell
Mercy Parker of Clarence
Logan Wise of Shelbyville