Missouri State University recently released its Spring 2021 Dean's List. 31 area students made the list by maintaining a 3.5 or higher GPA for the semester:

Jacob Ary of Quincy

Mary Clark of Quincy

Natalia Fasano of Quincy

Theresa Kasparie of Quincy

Mitchell Molidor of Quincy

Madelyn Peters of Quincy

Emily Sohn of Quincy

Megan Sohn of Quincy

Brittany Steckler of Quincy

Kara Vandament of Quincy

Emily Vonderheide of Fowler

Jenna Zanger of Quincy

Abby Brown of Wayland

Breanna Lee of Kahoka

Catherine Smith of La Grange

Blair Burton of Hannibal

Brooke Burton of Hannibal

Kaylee Janssen of Palmyra

Conner Orgill of Maywood

Emelia Ridout of Palmyra

Katie Reams of Paris

Megan Kemp of Middletown

Katy Millwood of Middletown

Elizabeth Yannielli of Bowling Green

Jasmine Woods of Hannibal

Lindsey Woollen of New London

Stephen Terrill of Memphis

Rikki Beldon of Shelbina

Diane Mayes of Hunnewell

Mercy Parker of Clarence

Logan Wise of Shelbyville

