105th Birthday: Hilda West

Hilda West turns 105 on March 30th. She has survived Covid-19 and a stroke in the past year and is still in great spirits. She currently resides in Good Samaritan Home and still enjoys playing cards, exercising, and dominoes. She is still able to share many stories about growing up on the farm as the youngest of 12 children. She is a very spiritual lady, and credits God for her longevity. Her sister lived to be 108 years old. Happy birthday, Hilda!
105th Birthday
