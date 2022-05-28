85th Birthday: Marilyn Meyer

Marilyn Meyer of 214 S. Meyer Road, Quincy, is observing her 85th birthday on May 30th. Mrs. Meyer is a daughter of the late Elsie and Clarence A. Brinkman of Quincy. She is married to Joseph Edward Meyer of Quincy. They were married May 2, 1959 in St. Mary Catholic Church of Quincy which they celebrated earlier this month. Her sons are Jim Meyer of Plano, Texas, John Meyer of Magnolia, Texas, the Rev. Thomas Meyer of Quincy, Daniel Meyer of Maple Valley, Wash., and Christopher Meyer of McKinney, Texas. She has eight grandchildren. Mrs. Meyer is a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Quincy where her son Tom is the pastor. She is a graduate of the Quincy Notre Dame class of 1956. Mrs. Meyer retired from Bergner’s after 17 years of employment. Prior to that Mrs. Meyer worked at McDonald's for 9 months and as a clerk at the Adams County Courthouse for 5 years. Mrs. Meyer’s first jobs as a young adult in Quincy were at Schwarz Home Photography studio developing film, babysitting, sewing hosiery, and working in the toy department at Woolworth's where she worked for free after store hours restocking shelves. She enjoys reading Bible scripture and daily prayers, animals, physical activities, and traveling with family.
