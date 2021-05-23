90th birthday celebration: Alvena Campbell

Alvena "Beanie" Campbell is celebrating her 90th birthday on Friday, June 4th. Her family would like to invite friends & family to an Open House on Sunday, May 30th from 1-3 pm for a chance to "shower" her with cards & well wishes! Please join them at Ursa Park (West shelter house) located in Ursa, IL. The party will relocate to Zion Church (Ursa, IL), in case of bad weather. Cards only, no gifts please.
Alvena was born in Payson, IL to Carl & Mary Margaret (Schnellbecher) Dingerson. She married Grover Campbell (deceased) on September 4th, 1954.
Alvena has 2 sons: Gregory (Becky) Campbell and Gerald "Booty" (Yvonne) Campbell. She also has 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 step-great grandchildren. She has one son, Grant, and a great granddaughter that are deceased. She started her nursing career on the Pediatric floor of Blessing Hospital. She then moved to QP&S Clinic (now QMG) to work for many years before retiring in the 1990's.
If you cannot make the Open House, please mail her a card, she would love to hear from you: Alvena Campbell 1962 E. 603rd Ln., Quincy, IL 62305.