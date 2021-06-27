A birthday reception for George Hoffman's 90th birthday will be 2 to 4 p.m., July 11, at Wyaconda Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Canton Mo. All family and friends are invited. Gifts are not requested! Cards are welcomed from those who cannot attend.
Trending Now
-
Central School Board rejects resolution to disagree with state mask, quarantine mandates
-
Plan Commission denies video gambling parlor request
-
Q-Fest returns to downtown Quincy this weekend
-
Quincy Humane Society names next executive director
-
Proposed pipeline to reduce carbon footprint could shift into region