Marilyn Wittler, of Fowler, Ill., will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends on Saturday, February 26th from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Mendon Town Hall.
Marilyn's family includes 3 children; Carla Guthrie, Cheri Lummis and David Wittler; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Please send cards and well wishes to her at P.O. Box 72, Fowler, IL 62338.
