Arrowsmith celebrates 90 years

Happy 90th birthday to Robert E. Arrowsmith! Robert (Bob) was born on Feb. 3, 1931 in Quincy to Kenneth and Eleanor Arrowsmith. His wife Wilma Jean Arrowsmith passed away in 2007. He retired from the Operating Engineers Local 965, Springfield, Ill. Robert has six children, Debbie (Harry) Miller, Brent (Tracy) Arrowsmith, Scott (Lizzie) Arrowsmith, Tracey (Pat) Hieland, all of Quincy, Randy of Mendon, Ill., and Jay (Jen) Arrowsmith of Fowler, Ill. He has 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Friends and family are encouraged to send cards to Bob at 3426 N. 84th St., Fowler, IL 62338.