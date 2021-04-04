Buzzard 102nd birthday celebration

Dorothy “Dodee” Buzzard is celebrating her 102nd birthday on April 12, 2021.
She was born on April 12, 1919, in Quincy to Clara and George Haddenhorst. She married C. Ward Buzzard January 24, 1942, in Urbana, Ill. They later moved back to Quincy.
Dodee has three children: Beverly Ann (Michael) Friese of Urbana, C. Alan (Suzanne) Buzzard of Downingtown, Pa., and George Richard Buzzard of Herrin, Ill; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She has been recognized over the years for her many community volunteer activities as well as her accomplishments in gardening.
Cards and shared memories may be sent to Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Rd., Urbana, IL 61802.