Celebrating 100 years: Carlene Shoop

Carlene Shoop of the Lewis County Nursing Home, formerly of Maywood, will be 100 years old August 29. Cards and well wishes may be sent to her at: Carlene Shoop, Lewis County Nursing Home, Box 266, Canton, MO, 63435
Birthday
Updated: August 29, 2021 @ 4:06 pm
