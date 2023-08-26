Celebrating 100 years: Margaret Andrews

Quincy native and lifelong resident, Margaret “Marg” (Morris) Andrews turned 100 on Aug. 18, 2023. She and her family are truly grateful for the outpouring of birthday wishes and tributes honoring her life and legacy.
Marg, who has been legally blind all her life and is now hard of hearing, cleverly chose to celebrate this amazing milestone “up close and personal” with her family and friends. In lieu of one big party on her special day, she preferred face-to-face visits, phone calls, cards, letters, email and Facebook messages, intimate meals, and small gatherings, i.e., lots of mini parties, throughout her centennial year. “It’s a good thing I like birthday cake and love to talk!”, she chucked to her family. “This is the best way to celebrate!”
Having been baptized 100 years ago in St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy it was only fitting she attended a Mass there in her honor and received the Papal Blessing for her 100th birthday from Pope Francis. This year also commemorates her 60th Jubilee Anniversary of Profession in the Secular Franciscan Order.
A birthday celebration was hosted by the Cedarhurst of Quincy memory care team, Marg’s second “family,” where residents and staff gathered for the festivities.
Additional celebrations during Marg’s centennial year were hosted and attended by her sister Rose (Morris) Gott (Tom) of Quincy, son Patrick Andrews (Rehana Hamid) of Philadelphia, PA, daughters Maureen (Andrews) O’Brien (Jim) of Hayesville, NC, and Karen (Andrews) Myers (Jim) of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren Morgan Andrews (Michelle Shafer) and Sami Andrews, Philadelphia, PA, Marc O’Brien (Kristina), San Francisco Bay Area, Jamie (O’Brien) Wisda (Brian), Defiance, OH, and Kelly Myers (Brad Chandler), St. Louis, MO; and great grandchildren Ryan and Sean Kent, St. Louis, MO; and Gabby and Mia O’Brien, San Francisco Bay Area. Marg’s brother, Jim Morris (Sue d Oct. 5, 2017) of Springfield, IL and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, former 4-H members, Secular Franciscan brothers and sisters, fellow parishioners, former neighbors and co-workers, and friends far and wide shared birthday wishes via visits, phone calls, cards, letters, and online messages. All written
communications received are being audio recorded by her great grandchildren so she can listen to them at her leisure as often as she likes.
“I truly appreciate them all,” she beamed. “I want to be sure to write a ‘Thank You’ note to each and every one.” (And that’s Marg Andrews in a nutshell.)
A lifetime resident of Quincy, IL, Marg is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and attended St. Francis Elementary School, Notre Dame High School, Gem City College, and, later in life, audited theology classes at Quincy College (now Quincy University). She loves music and fondly recalls accompanying her father, Charles Morris (d April 12, 1936), a singer, on the piano and working with her mother, Ruth (Schullian) Morris (d Aug. 1, 1988) and her brothers, Earl Morris (d March 23, 2008) (Dorothy) (d March 14, 2019), Paul Morris (d June 7, 2010 ) (Sherry d Oct. 27, 2015 ), and Bob Morris (d July 23, 2013) (Charlene) (d November 9, 2021), in E. F. Schullian’s Market, the family-owned grocery store on 20 th and Chestnut. For a year she lived and worked in Chicago, IL where she met her future husband, Daniel Andrews (d June 17, 2014), Staff Sgt. in the US Army Air Force, during World War II. They married April 9, 1945, in Quincy, raised three children, and were blessed with five grandchildren and four great grandchildren during their 69-year marriage.
Service to others is paramount in Marg’s life. She was a 4-H Club member and leader for over 50 years and served as an Adams County Home Extension associate. She founded and led four 4-H home economic clubs – the Quincy Wonders, Quincy Wonder Boys, Quincy Wonderettes, and Quincy Gem City Jewels – and she cultivated hundreds of future leaders (including her own children, nieces, and nephews) through her creative teaching, ethical role modeling, patience, generosity, and never-ending encouragement. She and her husband Dan were their children’s – and their 4-H members -- most enthusiastic cheerleaders.
Together, Marg and Dan were active in the Secular Franciscan Order (President of her fraternity), Cursillo leadership, Sunset Home Auxiliary (President), RSVP, and were well-known volunteers at Ladies of Charity thrift shops, St. Francis Church and School, St. Mary Hospital, Blessing Hospital, and Sunset Home where they originated and ran the Ice Cream Shop, specifically designed for Marg’s mother, a resident, who loved ice cream. In addition to receiving numerous leadership and volunteer accolades in her lifetime, Marg was the 2017 Quincy Exchange Club’s Golden Deeds Award Recipient.
Marg is a life subscriber and loyal reader of the Quincy Herald Whig. She currently resides at Cedarhurst of Quincy where she remains active, healthy, happy, and looking forward to her 101st year of living.
