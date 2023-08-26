Celebrating 100 years: Margaret Andrews

Quincy native and lifelong resident, Margaret “Marg” (Morris) Andrews turned 100 on Aug. 18, 2023. She and her family are truly grateful for the outpouring of birthday wishes and tributes honoring her life and legacy.

Marg, who has been legally blind all her life and is now hard of hearing, cleverly chose to celebrate this amazing milestone “up close and personal” with her family and friends. In lieu of one big party on her special day, she preferred face-to-face visits, phone calls, cards, letters, email and Facebook messages, intimate meals, and small gatherings, i.e., lots of mini parties, throughout her centennial year. “It’s a good thing I like birthday cake and love to talk!”, she chucked to her family. “This is the best way to celebrate!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.