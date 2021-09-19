Celebrating 100 years: Robert Blickhan

Robert "Bob" Blickhan of Quincy will be celebrating his 100th birthday with a card shower and open house. Cards may be sent to PO Box 3192, Quincy, Il 62305-3192. The family will be hosting an open house on Sunday, Sept 26 from 1pm-5pm at the Knights of Columbus to celebrate his 100th birthday and Bob and Ginny’s 70th Wedding Anniversary. Family and friends are invited. No gifts please.
Bob was born Sept 23, 1921 in Indian Creek, MO. He is the son of the late Matthew and Clara (Wolf) Blickhan. He married Virginia Koetters on June 23, 1951.
Bob and Ginny have seven children: Roger, Gary (Wendy), and Janis of Quincy; Nancy(Tom) Arata; Eagan, MN; Steve; Springfield; Karen(Brian) Metzger; Mahomet; and Linda; Normal. They also have eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Bob retired from Gardner Denver Co. after 35 years of employment. He served in the Navy in World War II and the Korean War. For many years Bob was a fixture in the kitchens of St Dominic School, Quincy Notre Dame, Machinist Lodge 822, and at the K of C Bar-B-Que; helping to prepare food for many fundraising events. He is a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a former Ellington Township Trustee and a member of numerous organizations. Bob and Ginny are members of St Francis Catholic Church.