Mary lives in Quincy. She was married to the late Kenneth Geschwandner, son of late Henry & Regina Geschwandner for 59 years. She has two daughters – Leslie Geschwandner of Quincy and Barbara (Thomas) Huber of Camp Point; two grandsons (Dustin married to Megan Orth Huber & Corey); one great-grandson (Jack Huber). Mary is a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a graduate of the Quincy Notre Dame class of 1955. She is a retired homemaker who enjoys reading, working word puzzles, and craft projects.
Request family and friends please send cards to 5426 S. 24th Street, Quincy, IL 62305.
Merle lives in Liberty. He was married to the late Patricia A. (Schneider) Klingele. Merle married Emily J. (Wilson-Bevenour) Klingele, on April 27, 2002. He has six sons (Steve, Dennis, Dewayne, Gary, Keith, and Phillip) and two daughters (Theresa and Monica); stepdaughter (Dawn) and stepson (Doug); seventeen grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. Merle and Emily are parishioners of St Brigid Catholic Church. He retired from Moorman’s Manufacturing after 30 years of service. Merle enjoys gardening and raises two cows every year.
Request family and friends please send cards to 387 E. 2975th St, Liberty, IL 62347.
