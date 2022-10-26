Mary Geschwandner

Mary lives in Quincy. She was married to the late Kenneth Geschwandner, son of late Henry & Regina Geschwandner for 59 years. She has two daughters – Leslie Geschwandner of Quincy and Barbara (Thomas) Huber of Camp Point; two grandsons (Dustin married to Megan Orth Huber & Corey); one great-grandson (Jack Huber). Mary is a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a graduate of the Quincy Notre Dame class of 1955. She is a retired homemaker who enjoys reading, working word puzzles, and craft projects.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.