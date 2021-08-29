Birthday Celebrating 90 years: Carlene Wolf Aug 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carlene Wolf will be celebrating her 90th birthday August 31. To honor this special time, her family would appreciate cards being sent to her at 1510 North 10th, Quincy, IL 62301. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carlene Wolf Birthday Quincy North Il Years Appreciate Recommended for you