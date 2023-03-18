Celebrating 90 years: Joan Dietrich

Joan (Benz) Dietrich will be celebrating her 90th birthday on April 1, 2023, with a family dinner.
Joan was a resident of Payson for 61 years before moving to Quincy 3 years ago. She was married to Eugene Dietrich on May 2, 1953. He passed away Dec, 9th, 2002.
She worked at Motorola for 6 years, drove a school bus at Payson Community Unit #1 for 31 years, retiring in 2008.
Joan has 5 children, Leo (Kathy) Dietrich, Dale (April) Dietrich, Diana Dietrich (special friend, Edwin), Linda (Rick) Freeman, Donna (Terry) Vogt. She has 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Birthday wishes and memories can be sent to: Joan Dietrich, 2015 Cherry Ln. Estates North, Quincy, IL 62301.
