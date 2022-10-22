Celebrating 90 years: Melba J. Baker

Melba J Baker of Quincy will celebrate her 90th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. October 30th at K of C, 700 South 36th St.

Family and friends are invited. Birthday greetings may be sent to her at 7335 N. 24th St. Quincy, IL. 62305.

