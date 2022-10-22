Celebrating 90 years: Melba J. Baker

Melba J Baker of Quincy will celebrate her 90th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. October 30th at K of C, 700 South 36th St.
Family and friends are invited. Birthday greetings may be sent to her at 7335 N. 24th St. Quincy, IL. 62305.
Mrs. Baker was born November 3rd, 1932, in Vandalia, Missouri to Harold and Gladys Houston. She worked at John Wood Community College for 21 years.
She was married to Harold Baker until his passing July 2022. She has 3 children, Roger (Joan) Baker, Larry Baker and Linda (Elvin) Walker. Her daughter-in-law Joye Dell Baker also passed in 2022. She has 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
