Celebrating 90 years: Millie Reed

Millie Reed will be celebrating her 90th birthday on June 10th, from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Sunset Villas Community room. Cards are welcome and can be mailed to Millie at 419 Washington A3, Quincy, IL 62301.
Millie was born on June 6, 1933, in LaBelle, Mo.to Gertrude (Oesterle) and Ralph Willey. She was blessed with 2 sisters: Mary Brandstead and Carol Benner. Her children are Mary (Bill) Herrin, John (Patty) Reed, Becky (Vern) Zinn, Jim (Joyce) Reed, Matt (Eve) Reed, and Pennie (Scott) Street. She has 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.