Celebrating 90 Years: Phyllis Brueggeman

Phyllis (nee Corcoran) Miller Brueggeman will be celebrating her 90th birthday on June 26, 2022.
Phyllis is a long-time resident of the Camp Point/Quincy area. She lived in Camp Point for over 62 years before moving back to Quincy where she now resides. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1950. Phyllis was married to Bill Miller on June 7, 1952. He passed Feb. 3, 1985. She then married Joe Brueggeman on Feb. 2, 1991. He passed Sept. 22, 2007.
Phyllis worked for Dr. Adrian in Clayton, Ill for 27+ years until retiring in 1992. She has been an active member of the Camp Point UMC, the Adult Sunday School class, a sewing club and numerous card groups for over 65 years. The Sewing Club group still meets with remaining members.
Phyllis has four children and two step children: Nancy (Dean) Paben of Monroe City, Mo., Paul (Pam) Miller of Chapin, Ill, Mark (Gundi) Miller of Vienna, Austria, Jeff (RaeAnn) Miller of Scottsdale, Ariz., Doug (Bonnie) Brueggeman of Hull, Ill., and Monica (Harold) Huff of Ashland, Mo. Twelve grandchildren and step grandchildren: Elizabeth Shierman, Nichole Archer, Ryan Miller, Alwin Miller, Alinda Eigner, Jordan Miller, Tanner Miller, Hunter Miller, Drew Brueggeman, Brian Huff, Jason Huff, Kevin Huff, and 20 great grandchildren.
We are celebrating Phyllis with a card shower. Please send your memories and birthday wishes to: Phyllis Brueggeman at: 823 S. 36th St. Apt. 144, Quincy, IL 62301.
