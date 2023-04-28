Celebrating 93 years: Joseph Meyer

Joseph Meyer of 214 South Meyer Road, Quincy is observing his 93rd birthday milestone on April 28th. The week following his birthday, Joe is celebrating 64 years of marriage with Marilyn Ann Meyer (Brinkman) of Quincy. Joe and Marilyn were married on May 2, 1959 in St. Mary Catholic Church of Quincy. Joe is the son of the late Mary M. and Edward J. Meyer of Quincy. He attended St. Francis Solanus Catholic grade school and then graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School in 1948. Their sons are Jim Meyer of Plano, Texas, John Meyer of Magnolia, Texas, the Rev. Thomas Meyer of Quincy, Illinois, Dan Meyer of Maple Valley, Wash., and Christopher Meyer of McKinney, Texas. Joe has eight grandchildren. Joe is a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Quincy where his son Tom is the pastor. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 583 and a member of the Mendon Lions Club where he was awarded for his 10 years of service as treasurer. He retired from Durst and Prairie Farms after 23 years of service and later retired from being a self-employed farmer. The Sesquicentennial Meyer Family Farm continues his best practices by participating in Conservation Reserve Programs.
93rd birthday
